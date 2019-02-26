CUMBERLAND, Md. — Maryland State Police say the circumstances surrounding the death of a Maryland prison inmate are suspicious.

News outlets report 27-year-old Dominic Anderson was found dead in his cell at the North Branch Correctional Institution in Cumberland on Saturday.

A Maryland State Police statement says an officer found Anderson lying on the floor of a cell, where he was housed with another inmate. Correctional officers and medical staff provided emergency care, but county medics pronounced Anderson dead after responding to the scene.

The release says all possibilities are being considered and that nothing has been ruled out.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Anderson was serving a life sentence for the fatal shooting of Khai Hebron in 2015.

