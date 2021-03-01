A local pastor said Hairston was a U.S. Army veteran who served honorably.
“I know he struggled with issues from his military service,” the Rev. Adrian Sledge told the newspaper on Friday.
Sledge said that police should have given more consideration to Hairston’s mental health and been able to recognize symptoms of PTSD and trauma in veterans.
“Please don’t forget to mention he served the Army and this country proudly and with dignity and honor,” Sledge said.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Culpeper Star-Exponent.