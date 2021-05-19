Appalachians Against Pipelines said the protest halted pipeline work for more than five hours. It’s the latest effort to delay construction and add cost to the 303-mile natural gas pipeline project.
“There is no doubt that unchallenged extraction and consumption are pushing our ecosystems to the brink,” Browning said in a statement shared by the group.
Browning was charged with trespassing, obstruction of justice, interfering with the property rights of another and obstructing free passage. Traffic citations were also issued.