No suspects were immediately identified. Police said detectives continue to investigate the robbery, which was reported Monday in the Washington suburb of Landover.

A man told police that he was walking the puppy when a woman displayed a gun and demanded the dog.

The puppy’s owner grabbed the gun, and the two began to struggle before the puppy’s owner let go o f the weapon, police said. The woman then pulled the trigger several times, but the gun didn’t fire, according to police.

By that time, a second suspect, a man, had approached. He and the woman sped away with the puppy in a car with Virginia tags.

