THE DISTRICT

Police pursuit ends in crash in Anacostia

A person is in custody after a police pursuit Monday afternoon that went five miles from Prince George’s County, Md., and into the District, where the vehicle crashed in Anacostia, according to authorities.

A pedestrian was struck by the fleeing vehicle, and a Prince George’s County officer was injured in the crash that ended the chase, police officials said. Neither was hurt seriously enough to go to a hospital.

Lt. Manuel Rivera, a county police spokesman, said the chase began about 1 p.m. when a Prince George’s officer tried to stop a vehicle in the 6000 block of Marlboro Pike in District Heights. Rivera said the driver was suspected of having just committed an armed robbery in that block.

Rivera said the driver refused to stop, and police pursued the vehicle into the District. Officers from Fairmount Heights, Md., and the District joined in.

A D.C. police spokeswoman said the pursuit ended in the 1900 block of 15th Street SE.

— Peter Hermann

Man fatally shot in Northwest is identified

A man who was fatally shot Sunday night in the Brightwood Park neighborhood of Northwest Washington has been identified, according to D.C. police.

Dwight Banks, 26, of Northwest died at a hospital soon after the shooting, which was reported shortly before 6:30 p.m. in the 800 block of Jefferson Street NW.

Police said Banks was shot multiple times. Authorities did not discuss a possible motive.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Couple dies after their boat goes over dam

A husband and wife died after the boat they were in went over a dam in Western Maryland, officials said.

The incident occurred along Antietam Creek and the Potomac River in the Sharpsburg area.

Maryland Natural Resources Police said they got a call around 10:30 a.m. Sunday that a boat had flipped over. Officials found the wife’s body later Sunday and her husband’s body Monday morning. The couple was identified as Susan Lynne King, 62, and David Robert King, 63, of Keedysville, Md.

Police said the couple had been seen launching their boat into the water Saturday afternoon. Officials said a preliminary investigation shows that their boat went over the dam.

— Dana Hedgpeth