RICHMOND, Va. — A federal appeals court has dismissed claims against the state of Maryland in a racial discrimination lawsuit filed by a former Pocomoke City police officer.

Officer Franklin Savage alleged in his lawsuit that the state, the Pocomoke City government and a county prosecutor created a hostile work environment based on race.

A U.S. District Court judge dismissed the claim against the prosecutor based on prosecutorial immunity, but refused to dismiss the claim against the state. But on Friday, a three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned that ruling.

Savage alleged that a prosecutor repeatedly said “the n-word” while reading from a letter to be used as evidence in a case he was prosecuting. He said after he complained, the prosecutor retaliated and he was eventually fired.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.