Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew has said four officers responded to Berry’s home that evening to charge him with abusing and tying up 911 lines. Berry was accused of calling 911 repeatedly over the past several months, including on Friday.

Drew said Berry darted away from the approaching officers and into his apartment, where Drew was brought to the ground and snatched an officer’s stun gun. Drew said Berry used the weapon on two or three officers before he was shot and died at the scene.