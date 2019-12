CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Charlottesville Police Department is taking a Dodge Challenger out of service because of its similarity to the car used in a fatal attack during a 2017 white supremacist rally.

City Manager Tarron Richardson said the vehicle was “clearly a reminder” of the attack, which killed Heather Heyer and left dozens more injured. He says the city believes removing it from the fleet is in the best interests of the community.