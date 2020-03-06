Police used the city’s surveillance cameras to confirm the suspect shattered the rear window using his squeegee and then hit the woman with the scooter. She was taken to a hospital with a scrape and large contusion on her left leg.
Baltimore officials have estimated there are about 100 squeegee kids — ages 14 to 21, mostly black and from low-income neighborhoods — regularly working intersections across Baltimore. The police report states the suspect is in his 20s.
The squeegeeing has led to occasional violence. A woman in October told police her registered firearm went off after an “aggressive” group damaged her vehicle and a squeegee kid leaned inside her car. In February, one was arrested after refusing to get off the street and fighting and biting an officer.
