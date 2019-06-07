UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — Police are searching for a man who they say entered a Maryland elementary school and was reported to have made threatening statements and acted strangely.

Jennifer Donelan of the Prince George’s County Police Department says officers responded on Friday after receiving the 911 call from Patuxent Elementary School in Upper Marlboro. Initially, the call was reported as an active shooter situation, but Donelan said no shots were fired at the school and there was no weapon.

Officers entered the school and cleared it. Donelan said the suspect shed some of his clothing and K-9 units were searching the area for him.

Donelan said there have been no reports of injuries. Authorities warned residents to avoid the area of the school.

Classes at the school are scheduled to end next Friday.

