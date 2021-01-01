Police say the incident started when two officers tried to stop a vehicle that was running stop signs and red lights before it crashed into a parked car.
A man who was the sole occupant of the car that officers were pursuing exited “with a gun in hand and attempted to flee, coming toward the officers and pointed the weapon at an officer, and the officer discharged his weapon in fear of his life,” Smith said.
The wounded man was taken to a hospital with injuries that police said were not life-threatening.
