One officer found one of the suspects nearby and the two exchanged gunfire, police said. The officer wasn’t shot, but police said he was injured during the exchange and taken to an area hospital. Police dogs later found one of the suspects dead, police said.
The Maryland Attorney General’s Office’s Independent Investigations Division and Maryland State Police will conduct the investigation into the officer’s conduct with assistance from county police.
Police officials did not immediately have details about the races of the officer or suspects.