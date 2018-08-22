RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond police say one of the city’s Confederate monuments has been vandalized with what appears to be red paint.

Police spokesman James Mercante says officers were called around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday to the statue of Confederate Lt. Gen. A.P. Hill, which sits in the middle of an intersection on the city’s northside.

Mercante says officers found a “red paint-like” substance on the statue, which the city’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities will clean up.

The vandalism comes after protesters at North Carolina’s flagship university toppled a Confederate monument in the heart of campus earlier this week.

Richmond has been debating what to do with its most prominent Confederate monuments along Monument Avenue in a different part of the city. The Hill statue hasn’t been part of that discussion.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.