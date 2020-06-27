Creager, who lives in Carroll County, faces charges including second-degree arson, possession of incendiary materials with intent to create a destructive device, defacing religious property, and malicious destruction of property, according to police.
Damage to the structure and contents was estimated at $10,000.
He was being held at the Carroll County Detention Center without bond, police said.
Court records show he has a hearing Monday. They do not list an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
