Police said they investigated Hartzell after he posted something on Filler-Corn’s Facebook page. Police did not specify what was said in the Facebook post, which has been removed.
Several Democratic lawmakers say they’ve been threatened this year by people upset over proposed new gun laws. A new Democratic majority at the legislature is in the final steps of passing a series of gun-control bills.
It was not immediately clear whether Hartzell has hired an attorney.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.