While the officer tried to arrest that person, several others were captured on video kicking the officer, Harrison said.
Mayor Bernard “Jack” Young said in a statement that one person had been arrested and authorities are searching for others shown in the video. He said the officer was not seriously injured.
Harrison said he believed the officer had done nothing to provoke the assault and “should be commended for using the appropriate amount of force to apprehend his assailant.”
