THE DISTRICT

Police seek driver who struck man, killing him

D.C. police said Wednesday they are searching for a driver who struck a man with a vehicle after an argument on Tuesday, killing him.

About 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, Daniel Olaya, 35, of Bowie was arguing with a person in the 1900 block of Fourth Street NW, D.C. police said in a statement.

During the argument, the person intentionally struck Olaya with a vehicle and fled, the statement said. Olaya was taken to a hospital and died Wednesday.

The statement did not include a description of the vehicle involved or of the driver.

Police asked those with information about the incident to contact them at 202-727-9099.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

MARYLAND

City's likely new police chief may start soon

Baltimore’s spending board has voted to approve a $275,000 annual salary for the city’s police commissioner nominee.

The Wednesday vote by the Board of Estimates comes as former New Orleans police superintendent Michael Harrison prepares to lead Baltimore’s troubled force. The City Council is expected to vote on Harrison’s nomination next month. He is due to start as acting commissioner next week.

He is widely expected to be authorized by the council, but he will get a year’s pay even if he is rejected. He has already resigned from the top police job in New Orleans to move to Baltimore.

— Associated Press

VIRGINIA

Teacher's aide charged with soliciting minor

A teacher’s aide at a Fairfax County elementary school was charged with soliciting a minor and other counts after an online sting, police said Wednesday.

Monis Irfan, 21, of Springfield offered to meet an undercover Fairfax County police detective and provide sexually explicit images of children in return for access to a minor he expected to engage in sex acts, police said.

Irfan was an instructional assistant and substitute teacher at Bush Hill Elementary School in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County, police said. A Fairfax County schools spokesman said Irfan has been suspended from his job.

Irfan was arrested after meeting with a detective and charged with two counts of solicitation of a minor, one count of attempted human trafficking and one count of forcible sodomy, police said.

Irfan is being held without bail at the county jail.

Police are asking anyone who knows of any allegedly inappropriate communication involving Irfan to call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800.

— Justin Jouvenal

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news