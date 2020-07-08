The Gloucester Sheriff’s Office said deputies came to the home because a woman and infant hadn’t been heard from “in an unusual length of time.” They found the woman and girl inside.
The sheriff’s office said the cause of the girl’s death and the woman’s injuries are still under investigation.
The sheriff’s office said it’s trying to find the woman’s husband, Dennis Chambers, who was last seen driving a Volkswagen Beetle.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WAVY-TV.