The Caroline County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Carla Marie Trost.
Authorities are looking for a 2006 orange Honda Element SUV. Its license plate reads CUKTL.
The homeowner also witnessed a brown or bronze Subaru Forrester or a small SUV driven by a white male wearing an orange hunting hat. Police are also looking for that vehicle.
“Please know that your CCSO patrol deputies, supervisors, investigators and the administrative staff has been working around the clock to apprehend the individuals responsible and bring them to justice,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
