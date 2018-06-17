GREAT MILLS, Md. — Maryland State Police say they are looking for a suspect after a man was shot while driving on a roadway.

A state police news release says 29-year-old Raymond Robinson and a female passenger were traveling on a road in Great Mills on Friday. A preliminary investigation indicates Robinson was struck in the shoulder.

WJLA-TV reports the preliminary investigation also indicates the gunshot came from a vehicle that was adjacent to the victim’s vehicle.

Robinson told police he turned off the road after being struck. He was taken to the Medstar Washington Medical Center.

An investigation is ongoing.

___

Information from: WJLA-TV, http://www.wjla.com

