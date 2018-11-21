PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Virginia are searching for a woman who was charged in a fatal car accident more than three weeks ago.

Virginia State Police said Wednesday that 26-year-old Evonne Shanae Brinkley is wanted on charges that include involuntary manslaughter and driving the wrong way on a one-way street. She’s also charged with driving under the influence.

Police say Cecilia Wells of Portsmouth, a passenger in Brinkley’s Chevrolet Equinox, died in late October after Brinkley drove the wrong way down a Portsmouth freeway and struck another vehicle.

Police say Brinkley, who was injured in the crash, was charged with DUI while recovering in the hospital. Additional counts were added later. Troopers haven’t been able to find Brinkley since she left the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police.

