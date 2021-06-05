Creek’s attorney, Eugene Gorokhov, did not respond to requests for comment.
Creek was released to home confinement in May 2020 as COVID-19 cases spiked in the Washington, D.C., jail where he was being held. Creek said he was at particular risk for serious health complications if he contracted the virus.
Prosecutors opposed his release at the time, but said they felt comfortable allowing him to turn himself in Wednesday.
“For more than a year, Mr. Creek has not been charged with violating any of his conditions of release,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement. “Therefore, when Mr. Creek was charged in a second superseding indictment on racketeering and drug conspiracy charges, the government determined that it was reasonable and appropriate to work through Mr. Creek’s counsel to arrange a time for Mr. Creek to self-surrender for his initial appearance on the new charges.”
Prosecutors say Creek founded Triple-C, or CCC, around 2015 after leaving the Black Guerrilla Family gang. Acting U.S. Attorney Jonathan Lenzner said at a news conference Thursday that Triple-C operated “essentially an organized crime business” and were “as organized and savvy as they are violent and relentless.”
An ATF and Baltimore Police investigation overseen by federal prosecutors alleges the gang is behind at least 18 murders and 28 attempted murders between 2015 and 2020.