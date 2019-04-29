THE DISTRICT

Man fatally stabbed at Metro station

A man was fatally stabbed Sunday at the entrance to the Potomac Avenue Metro station in Southeast Washington, according to D.C. police. The incident occurred about 11:45 p.m. in the 700 block of 14th Street SE.

Police said they are looking to question three unidentified people of interest, two described as males in their teens and a female whose approximate age was not given. Authorities had only incomplete descriptions.

— Peter Hermann

ACLU sues D.C. police

The ACLU of the District of Columbia is suing the District and a police officer in federal court over what it says was an unlawful backyard search May 11 at a Northeast house owned by Denise Price whose son, Jeffrey Price, 22, was killed May 4 when his dirt bike and a police car collided.

The ACLU alleges the search was in retaliation for negative comments she made about police after the death the family contends occurred when police intentionally blocked Price’s path. Police deny that account and say Price was on the wrong side of the road.

The suit names the District and Officer Joseph Gupton, a 6-year veteran, and seeks unspecified monetary damages in the search. The D.C. Office of the Attorney General and a police spokesman declined to comment. Gupton could not be reached. His union said the lawsuit was“without merit” and it would vigorously defend him.

Police Chief Peter Newsham has said two officers who did not have a warrant entered the yard not knowing it was the Price home while chasing a man they thought had thrown away a gun.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

New state prisons chief is coming

Montgomery County’s head of corrections is leaving to run the state’s Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said Monday.

Robert L. Green has headed the Montgomery County Department of Correction and Rehabilitation since 2014. He replaces acting corrections Secretary Mike Zeigler, who has served in the position since March.

The state system has been the focus of a spate of corruption cases in recent years, including one in which 20 people were indicted this month on racketeering charges relating to a smuggling ring at the Jessup prison. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich (D) lauded Green’s work creating new programs in the county’s jails and his focus on reducing recidivism.

— Jennifer Barrios

