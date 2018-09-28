THE DISTRICT

Police seek 2 people of interest in hit-and-run

D.C. police have made public photos of two unidentified people of interest sought in connection with a hit-and-run in Northeast Washington that killed a pedestrian in August.

Police said neither of the people they want to find drove the vehicle, but they declined to comment further on their possible roles.

The crash occurred about 3:45 p.m. Aug. 30 in the 1600 block of Kenilworth Avenue NE, near the Maryland border. Sherron Pressley, 51, of Northeast Washington was killed.

Police said Pressley and another pedestrian were walking in a crosswalk at Kenilworth Avenue when they were struck by a dark vehicle.

The other pedestrian survived, police said Friday.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Police identify hearse driver killed in crash

Prince George’s County police have identified the hearse driver who was killed when the vehicle hit a median.

Police said Louis Rogers Sr., 79, of Fort Washington, Md., was driving about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 6300 block of Old Branch Avenue near Allentown Road in Camp Springs when he went off the road and struck a concrete median.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said.

There was no casket in the hearse at the time of the crash.

—Dana Hedgpeth

VIRGINIA

New Yorker dies in crash in Springfield

A New York man was killed in a crash Thursday in Fairfax County.

Police said the man — ­46-year-old Eddie Chen — was driving a Mercedes-Benz van about 1:30 a.m. Thursday when it ran off the road and crashed into a parked car before hitting a light pole along Backlick Road near Commerce Street in Springfield.

Police said speed and alcohol were not factors in the crash. The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

—Dana Hedgpeth

Man pleads guilty to aiming laser at planes

A construction worker admitted Thursday that while working on a health club in Sterling, Va., last fall, he pointed a laser at two commercial planes and ended up sending two pilots to the emergency room.

Nicholas Pifer, 46, pleaded guilty in Alexandria federal court to a felony count of aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft, and he faces up to five years in prison.

The incident occurred the evening of Nov. 16, according to court documents. Two commercial planes were in the process of landing at Dulles International Airport and landed safely. But all four pilots saw a green light fill their cabins, and one suffered a corneal abrasion.

Pifer and his co-workers at an electrical company initially denied involvement. After seeing surveillance video of him pointing the laser at the sky, Pifer admitted his guilt.

Another man, Carlos Roberto Zapata Rivero, went to trial in the same courthouse two weeks ago on the same charge, after Fairfax police identified him as the man who had pointed a laser at one of their helicopters. When stopped by an officer who saw a blue laser in the car, Zapata Rivero said he wanted to “say hello to the helicopter.” Jurors declined to convict Zapata Rivero, who defense attorney Randall Sousa said is “a man with a family, a man with kids.”

—Rachel Weiner

THE REGION

A record for rainy September days

The latest wave of rain scooted to the Northeast early Friday, making way for drier days. But the soaking that spanned Thursday afternoon through the predawn hours Friday marked the 15th and 16th times Washington observed measurable rainfall this month — a record.

The 16 September days with measurable rain passed the previous record of 15, reached in 1934, 1889 and 1888. Cumulatively, the 16 days have produced 9.79 inches of rain, which ranks as fourth most on record.

—Jason Samenow