The News & Observer reports that Raleigh police found Banks’ silver Range Rover in Danville, Virginia, just over the North Carolina border.
Friends describe Banks, known as Andy, as a happy-go-lucky downtown Raleigh fixture.
“I would describe him as extremely easygoing, who’s always grinning, just a born extrovert,” said Cliff Cash, a friend since age 5. “Almost a Ferris Bueller character. Definitely not somebody to go off the radar.”
A native of the Gastonia area, Banks attended N.C. State University. He worked part-time for the census, but mainly cobbled together a living through a variety of ways, including by buying old cars, fixing them up and reselling them.
Raleigh police said Banks was last seen in the Woodburn Road area Saturday afternoon.
