The robbery occurred at the GW Medical Faculty Associates building.

A police report indicated the victim’s wallet, Social Security card and a medical care card were taken.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

Police identify burned body found in Bowie

D.C. police have released the identity of a woman who authorities said was killed in the District and whose burned body was found in August in a brush fire across from a shopping center in Prince George’s County.

Police did not say how the victim, Marquita Lucas, 24, of Northwest Washington, had been killed. Authorities said she was killed inside a residence in the 3700 block of Horner Place SE, near Congress Heights.

The crime has been classified as domestic violence. No arrest has been made and police declined to comment further.

The statement from police says the homicide occurred Aug. 17, the same day firefighters found Lucas’s body while extinguishing a brush fire off Crain Highway in Bowie, Md., near U.S. 50, across from Bowie Town Center. Prince George’s County police later said the victim had been killed in the District and that they had turned the case over to D.C. police.

— Peter Hermann

VIRGINIA

Officer to return to work after ICE incident

A Fairfax County police officer who was suspended for turning a driver involved in a traffic accident over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement has completed remedial training and will return to work Friday, officials said.

Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin C. Roessler Jr. made the announcement Wednesday as the national Fraternal Order of Police and conservative commentators criticized the suspension, while some immigration advocates applauded Roessler.

Roessler apologized for the incident Tuesday, saying the unnamed officer had violated a long-standing department policy against helping ICE enforce civil immigration violations.

— Justin Jouvenal

