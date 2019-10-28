Police responded to the scene about 9:33 p.m. for a report of a shooting. D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services personnel who responded found George was dead at the scene, police said.

Police offered a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of anyone responsible for the slaying, and said tips may be called in to 202-727-9099 or submitted anonymously by text message to 50411.

— Spencer S. Hsu

National Christmas Tree is replaced

A new national monument of sorts, a natural one, was implanted in Washington soil Saturday a few hundred yards behind the White House.

A new National Christmas Tree was put in place on the Ellipse, the grassy park area south of the White House, according to the National Park Service.

Pointing like a green spire into the gray Saturday sky, it is, according to the Park Service, a 30-foot Colorado blue spruce. It is to be lit Dec. 5 for the first time, during the 97th National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, the Park Service said.

It was brought on Friday from Palmyra, Pa., and was lifted into place Saturday by crane. It is no easy task to move and maintain so large a tree, the Park Service said.

It replaces another Colorado blue spruce that was planted seven years ago but suffered assaults by man and nature. A windstorm on Jan, 3, 2014, inflicted damage, and more damage was caused by someone who tried to climb it last year.

— Martin Weil

