Police say these two-month-old puppies were stolen at gunpoint in the 5100 Block of Southern Avenue SE. (Courtesy of D.C. police)

Police are searching for a man they say robbed two pit bull puppies from their owner at gunpoint Sunday in the District.

D.C. police detectives said the man approached the victim while she was walking the dogs on the 5100 block of Southern Avenue SE, “brandished a handgun and demanded the puppies.”

The man fled with the dogs toward the 4500 block of Heath Street in Capitol Heights, Md., police said. The dogs are male and two months old. One wore a blue collar, the other black.

The suspect wore a black puffy coat, black knit cap and black sweatpants, and is considered “armed and dangerous,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099 or text your tip to the police at 50411.