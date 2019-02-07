The Senate side of the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond on Tuesday. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post)

A sergeant with Virginia Capitol Police has been placed on leave after an anti-fascist group said his social media posts referenced symbols used by white-supremacist groups.

Sgt. Robert A. Stamm was put on paid administrative leave Wednesday, according to Joe Macenka, a police department spokesman. He said an internal investigation is being conducted but declined to detail it, saying it was a personnel matter.

Macenka said the investigation started this week after officials were recently made aware of social media postings.

The site Antifascists of the Seven Hills, which describes itself as working to “fight fascists,” had published a blog post about Stamm that included photographs it said depicted the officer. The post said several of the images were pulled from Stamm’s social media accounts. Police said the man in the photo is Stamm.

Stamm is in his police uniform in one, and others show him lifting weights. In some photos Stamm is shown with several tattoos, flags and other symbols that the group said are connected with white supremacists and Nazis.

One of Stamm’s tattoos, the site asserts, is a “Wolfsangel” symbol, an image that has been associated with Nazi Germany.

Jeremy A. Best, an assistant professor of history at Iowa State University who has looked at the rise of white nationalism in the United States, said Thursday that a tattoo shown on Stamm’s neck looked “closely” like a Wolfsangel.

The Seven Hills site also posted a photo of Stamm that they said he had overlaid with a symbol associated with the Asatru Folk Assembly, a pagan organization. Authorities have said some of the group’s adherents are white supremacists.

“Sometimes this stuff can be adhered to in a sort of ignorant kind of way where you subscribe to a generically white identity,” Best said. He said some people may think of it as similar to being part of black-pride or Latino-pride movements.

But Best said “someone who has this much of it is someone who should be questioned about the constellation of ideas he has in these images.”

Attempts to reach Stamm were unsuccessful. Stamm’s social media accounts had been taken down by Thursday.

The New York Times and the Richmond Times-Dispatch were among media outlets to first report on Stamm’s administrative leave.

Stamm has been with the department since 2004 and was promoted last year to sergeant, according to officials. The Virginia Division of Capitol Police oversees security for elected officials, state employees and other state agencies at the State Capitol.

Carl Raschke, a religion professor at the University of Denver who has looked at white-supremacist groups, said that competing groups often claim that different symbols signify different beliefs. He said some analysis is “fast and loose” in giving labels to what they may mean.

He said some symbols that can be found in “regional identity movements all over Germany and Europe” are a “reaction to neo-liberalism” and can be “painted by the politics of certain groups.”

“It’s hard to draw conclusions just based on symbolism,” Raschke said.

In 2015, two men in the Richmond area were charged with gun conspiracy counts related to targeting synagogues and black churches. In that case, the FBI alleged the men were part of a “white supremacy extremist version of the Asatru [neo-pagan] faith.”

This is a developing story.

Jennifer Jenkins contributed to this report.

