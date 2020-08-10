His attorney during a bail review, Selena Alonzo, said that Wersick is a master electrician whose work had been drying up because of the coronavirus pandemic. She added that he suffers from chronic diabetes and colitis.
Detectives said that Wersick told them in an interview that he was hungry and had bills to pay.
Police also said that Wersick sometimes pointed his gun at bank employees and implied that he knew where they lived and could hurt their families. Prosecutors said that Wersick greeted a teller on Tuesday by her first name.
