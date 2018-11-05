FERNDALE, Md. — Police in Maryland say an officer shot and killed a man while serving emergency relief protective order paperwork.

News outlets report the shooting involving Anne Arundel County police took place early Monday. The department said in a tweet posted after 7 a.m. that officers served the paperwork at a home located behind Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

Police say the man was armed and there was a struggle over his gun, during which the gun went off. The man was then shot and killed by an officer.

No officers were injured.

Further details have not been released.

