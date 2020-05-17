Police said two people suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to the hospital. The suspect’s wounds were considered life threatening.
Police did not immediately say why the second person was wounded. The department said homicide detectives are investigating the shooting and will review footage from the cameras worn by officers.
Police did not identify the officer who discharged his firearm or the people who were shot.
