A large section of the parking lot at Security Square Mall was cordoned off with crime tape as officers collected evidence surrounding a pickup truck that had bullet holes in the driver’s side window and windshield. Some two dozen police officers, paramedics and other officials gathered at the entrance to the Tokyo Seafood Hibachi Grill & Sushi, and a police helicopter hovered above the area.
The rest of the sprawling shopping mall complex was largely open to the public Tuesday morning.
Baltimore’s police commissioner was headed to the city’s Shock Trauma, where the two wounded city officers were being treated. Their status was not immediately clear.
___
Associated Press contributors to this story include Sarah Brumfield in Silver Spring, Michael Kunzelman in College Park and Mike Balsamo in Washington, D.C.