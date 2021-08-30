The vehicle exited the highway at Petersburg and police said people inside the vehicle were shooting at officers. The vehicle stopped abruptly and an officer pulled alongside and ordered those inside to get out with his gun drawn.
The vehicle accelerated, striking the officer’s arm and vehicle and the officer fired shots at the vehicle, police said. The vehicle circled the block and when it hit a parked vehicle, two people jumped out and ran off. There was no indication they had been shot, police said.
The officer who fired his gun is on routine administrative duty and Petersburg police will investigate the larger incident and officer-involved shooting, county police said.