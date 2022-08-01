Police: Squeegee worker killed, no motorist interaction link

BALTIMORE — An 18-year-old man who worked cleaning windshields for cash was fatally shot in West Baltimore over the weekend, police said.

Officers called to Gwynns Falls Parkway around 11 a.m. Saturday found the man with gunshot wounds and he later died at a hospital, police said.

The shooting comes weeks after a man with a baseball bat was fatally shot during a dispute with so-called squeegee workers at a downtown intersection. However, police spokeswoman Lindsey Eldridge said there’s no sign that Saturday’s shooting was related to the man cleaning windshields or any interaction with a motorist, The Baltimore Sun reported.