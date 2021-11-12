Police: Stray bullet hits teen playing video games in home
By Associated Press
Today at 1:19 p.m. EST
BELTSVILLE, Md. — A 14-year-old boy was shot by a stray bullet while playing video games in his room at his Maryland home, police said.
Prince George’s County Police said the shooting happened around 11 p.m. Thursday on Marie Street in Beltsville, news outlets report. The teen was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries, which were not considered life-threatening, police said.