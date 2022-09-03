Police: student dies after shooting at Baltimore high school

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BALTIMORE — Officials say a student has died after being shot at high school in Baltimore. Police say it happened Friday afternoon, less than 20 minutes after dismissal at Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight News outlets report authorities quickly apprehended a suspect, who is a male student from another Baltimore school. Police recovered a handgun in the area.

Baltimore City School Police officers were at the school when the shots were fired and chased the suspect.

Clyde Boatwright, president of the Maryland State Fraternal Order of Police, said in a written statement that the school police officers were armed. They also retrieved the suspect’s weapon.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said that shortly before 3 p.m. Friday the suspect approached the male victim in a parking lot behind the school, and they got into a heated encounter before the suspect fired multiple rounds.

School police performed CPR on the victim, who was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital and pronounced dead soon afterward.

GiftOutline Gift Article