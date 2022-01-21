A policeman stands near the scene at Col. Zadok Magruder High School where authorities say a student was shot and a suspect was in custody, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in Rockville, Md. (Freddy Kunkle/The Washington Post via AP)By Associated PressToday at 4:44 p.m. ESTBy Associated PressToday at 4:44 p.m. ESTROCKVILLE, Md. — A student was shot at a Maryland high school Friday afternoon and a suspect was in custody, police said.A male student was shot on campus at Magruder High School in Rockville, Montgomery County police said in a tweet. The school was locked down.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightThe injured student was taken to a hospital, police said, but did not indicate his condition.Comment CommentsGiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...