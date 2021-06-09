The shooting stemmed from an altercation between the teen and another juvenile earlier in the day, Chief Sam Roman said at a news conference. He said the teen’s injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
“The safety and security of our students and staff is always our top priority,” communications and public relations coordinator Claire Mitzel said in a news release. “Please feel confident that the school system is taking every possible precaution to ensure student safety.”
Roanoke police are investigating and the teen’s family has been contacted, the school division said.