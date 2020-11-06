Police said Jackson fired multiple rounds during an altercation at the party, striking the four victims. Christopher Alan Johnson, 24, and Frank Chineji Sapele, 25, were shot to death. Another man and a woman were both shot but expected to live.
Jackson, 26, has been charged with multiple charges, including two counts of second degree murder. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
