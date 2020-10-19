Police then located the suspect, Markeem Moyler, who authorities say was seen leaving the area of the shooting on foot. Moyler, of Petersburg, was charged with second degree murder, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and use of a firearm by a felon.
It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.
Authorities did not release information about what led to the shooting.
