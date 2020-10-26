Officers encountered a possible suspect, and an officer chased the person on foot. An exchange of gunfire took place. The officer was struck by a bullet in the lower body and was in “fair condition” at a hospital Monday morning, Ballantine said.
The suspect initially ran away before being encountered by other officers. Another shootout took place, according to police.
The officers took cover before again searching the area and finding the suspect dead, officials said.
Ballantine did not immediately say whether the suspect was struck by police gunfire.
The suspect and officers were not immediately identified. Police did not release any additional details and the circumstances surrounding the alleged robbery remained unclear.
The Virginia State Police Department was assisting in the investigation.
