The suspect, pictured in security photos with their face covered by a hat and bandana, is accused of stealing more than 3,000 OxyContin tablets from the Glen Burnie business. The photos showed the unknown person outside the business during daylight hours, and apparently inside.
OxyContin is a prescription painkiller. Its FDA-approved label warns that even if taken as prescribed, the drug can carry potentially lethal risks of addiction and abuse.
