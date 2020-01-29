The man was taken to a hospital and treated. He was being held without bond Wednesday on charges of felony distribution of marijuana and felony failure to appear, the department said. Additional charges were pending.

AD

The department didn’t identify the officer involved, but said he is a 16-year veteran of the department and is assigned to the Special Operations Division. The officer has been placed on administrative leave pending investigation, according to the police statement.

A criminal investigation into the use of force is being conducted by the Major Crimes Bureau and the name of the officer will be released by Chief Roessler within 10 days, the agency added.