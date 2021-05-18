The men knew each other and were involved in an altercation, Sgt. R.C. Williams said in an email. Williams confirmed that the weapon involved was a sword, but said he couldn’t elaborate on what led to the stabbings.
Investigators have identified everyone involved, but police aren’t releasing their names. Police are not looking for any suspects, but said they’re still investigating the motive and circumstances of the incident.
Neighbor Wendy Hayslett told WAVY-TV that the men lived next door to each other and did not get along.