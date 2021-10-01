In July, police and the Department of Social Services learned about a possible sex offense involving Arnold and a student.
Arnold was barred from the school during the investigation, police said. She had been employed as a special education teacher at the school since 2015, The Capital reported.
The 17-year-old boy, who no longer lives in Maryland, told detectives that he had inappropriate sexual contact with Arnold when he attended the school, police said. Investigators also interviewed Arnold and other potential witnesses. Police don’t believe any sexual encounters occurred at the school.
Online court records don’t list an attorney for Arnold.