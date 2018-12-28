FREDERICKSBURG, Va. — Police say a teenager broke into a house in Virginia, ignored the homeowner’s warning gunshot and fell asleep on the couch naked.

The Free Lance-Star reports that the incident occurred shortly after 1 a.m. Thursday outside Fredericksburg.

Police said the incident began with the teen demanding to be let inside. The homeowners told him to leave before firing a warning gunshot to the ground.

Police said the teen broke into the basement through a window, and the homeowners barricaded themselves and their baby in a bedroom.

Police said they found the 16-year-old in the living room. He was naked and wrapped in a blanket.

Police said the boy was released to his parents who live nearby. He’s expected to be charged with unlawful entry, underage alcohol possession and vandalism.

Information from: The Free Lance-Star, http://www.fredericksburg.com/

