More than 500 people were present during an unsanctioned gathering in a part of campus known as Freedom Square when the shooting happened early Saturday, according to police. Based on evidence collected at the scene and surveillance video, police said Nnam began to discharge the firearm he was carrying, striking himself and two others, police said.
One of the injured is a student at the university. University officials announced Tuesday that she has been released from a hospital and they look forward to her return to campus.
The university announced earlier Tuesday that it placed a veteran campus police officer on paid leave during an investigation into whether “established procedures” were performed during the unsanctioned gathering.