The teen was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The cause and manner of death are pending examination by the medical examiner.
Banks, a Baltimore police officer, became combative and tried to disarm an officer, county police said. Several officers responded and took Banks into custody. Police obtained an arrest warrant charging Banks with first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, disarm a law officer and other offences.
Banks’ police powers were already suspended and he will now be suspended without pay while county police investigate, Baltimore police said.
It’s not clear whether Banks has an attorney.