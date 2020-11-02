Police said the woman asked the officers for help and said her son was trying to kill her. Police said the teen was running in the street and trying to enter other vehicles. He was initially compliant before lashing out and scuffling with officers.
Police said the officers believed they saw a weapon before using a stun gun to restrain him. The officers discovered “two large puncture wounds” in his neck. He later died at a hospital.
The boy’s death is being investigated by the county police department’s Special Investigative Response Team. It handles cases in which a civilian may have been injured by police use of force.
Authorities are also awaiting the results of an autopsy.
